There appears to be some confusion regarding the conclusion of the federal grand jury investigation into Vince McMahon. To clarify, this development has no impact on the civil lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis are required to respond to the amended Grant lawsuit by February 21.

Meanwhile, there has been no further movement in the “Ring Boys” lawsuit against WWE, TKO, and Vince and Linda McMahon.

The Supreme Court of Maryland recently upheld the state’s Child Victims Act, which took effect in 2023, eliminating the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits filed by survivors of childhood sexual abuse. As a result, the lawsuit—brought by five former underage WWF ring crew members who allege the company and the McMahons failed to protect them from abuse by the late Mel Phillips—will proceed.

We will keep you updated here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as additional information regarding the multiple ongoing lawsuits involving WWE continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)