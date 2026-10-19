A federal judge has rejected an attempt by WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon to have the ongoing “ring boy” lawsuit dismissed on constitutional grounds.

On Monday, October 19, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar ruled that Maryland’s Child Victims Act of 2023 is constitutional as applied to the case, rejecting the defendants’ argument that the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

The ruling allows the lawsuit to continue moving forward toward the discovery phase.

The Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023 eliminated the statute of limitations for certain civil negligence claims brought by victims of childhood sexual abuse. The legislation was previously upheld by the Maryland Supreme Court earlier this year.

WWE, TKO, and the McMahons had challenged the law on both federal and state constitutional grounds in their efforts to have the case dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed by former WWF ring boys who allege they were sexually abused by former ring announcer Mel Phillips while working for the company as minors between the 1970s and early 1990s. Phillips died in 2012.

The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of negligence in connection with the alleged abuse.

A teleconference has been scheduled for November 17 to establish future deadlines as the legal proceedings continue.

Monday’s ruling does not determine whether the defendants are liable for the allegations, but allows the case to proceed.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)