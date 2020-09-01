The Hurt Business appeared on this week’s edition of RAW Talk on the WWE Network and teased additions to the group.

As seen in the video below, Charly Caruso spoke with MVP, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley after last night’s show, and Lashley teased that they may be looking for a female Superstar to add to the group.

“Since we’re talking about all titles, we have to fit all classes,” Lashley said. “205 Live, Women’s Title, Tag Titles, Universal Titles, cross promotion, Intercontinental Titles, Tag Titles over there. You know, there’s a lot of people to go after in WWE.”

MVP added, “I made it very clear. No one… no one is safe. No one.”

Caruso commented that it sounds like the group might be growing from a business to an empire.

“Exactly,” Shelton said. “A business has to expand.”

MVP added, “A family business that’s turning into a global conglomerate.”

This week’s RAW saw The Hurt Business lose a six-man match to Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders, but they later dominated Cedric, Ricochet and Apollo Crews for their return to RAW Underground.

