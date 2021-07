Pwinsider.com reports Invicta Fighting Championships Atomweight Champion Alesha Zappitella is backstage at the Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is a fan of wrestling and has a background in wrestling. As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on whether she will appear on the show, but if that changes, we’ll pass it along.

Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Title against a mystery opponent on this show.