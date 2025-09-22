Piper Niven, the lead “Slaygent” in Chelsea Green’s Secret Hervice, is currently out of action due to an undisclosed injury. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE sources have confirmed Niven is sidelined, though details about the injury remain private.

Niven’s most recent match was on the August 22 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she scored a win over Charlotte Flair. On the September 19 episode, Chelsea Green teamed up with Alba Fyre to fill Piper’s usual role.

Chelsea recently took to social media to say that she’s looking for temporary stand-ins for her on-screen security team.

This isn’t the first time Niven has been forced to step away from the ring — she has previously battled Bell’s Palsy during her career.