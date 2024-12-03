Jason Baker of Pittsburgh-based Callosum Studios is back in the news for the second time this week.

After posting some photos of Rhea Ripley’s unique mask for Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024 on Sunday, the special makeup effects artist is back to share some more custom work made for WWE.

Following his WWE United States Championship victory over LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Shinsuke Nakamura’s unique samurai mask and helmet has been among the top topics within the wrestling community on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon, Baker revealed himself to be part of the team responsible for designing the new samurai mask and helmet seen by “The King of Strong Style” at the 12/30 PLE.

“New Shinsuke Nakamura kabuto and mempo created by me, Brian McGuire, and Ambria Pierson,” Baker wrote via his official X account, along with a cool photo of the WWE Superstar wearing both.

In addition to his work with Ripley and Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Baker is best known to WWE fans as the creator of “The Fiend” and “Uncle Howdy” masks for late WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda).