The final five-woman teams for the Women’s WarGames match at next weekend’s WWE Survivor Series: San Diego premium live event are set.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 21 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO., the main event segment of the show saw the addition of the fifth and final teammate for each Women’s WarGames team.

Joining the team that consists of Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss is none other than AJ Lee, while Becky Lynch will be part of the opposing team that includes The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane, as well as Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

For those who missed this week’s WWE SmackDown show, featured below is a detailed recap of the main event segment where the AJ Lee and Becky Lynch WarGames announcements were made:

Women’s WarGames Update It’s main event (segment) time! But first, we shoot backstage, where we see the New Best Friends Crew consisting of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. The commentators tease that we will find out who the fifth and final member of the team will be when we return. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, the individual ring entrances for all of the aforementioned Women’s WarGames New Best Friends Crew team begin to take place. They all settle in the ring and Rhea Ripley begins on the microphone first. “Mami”, still wearing the face-protector for her healing broken nose, addresses how loud the fans are, and this gets them even louder. Ripley addresses what went down on Raw at MSG, and the show of unity between her team. In moments like those, you find out who is real and who is fake. She continues by saying If Rhea is going to war with someone, she wants to make sure she is going to war with the right people. People like her friend Iyo Sky, who she knows will go down swinging if it comes down to it. Then you have Alexa and Charlotte, two of the most decorated women in the division. Rhea might not be friends with them, but at the end of the day she knows they can trust each other. She says that is still just four people, and at War Games you need five. With that said, she introduces AJ Lee as the fifth member. She comes out skipping on the stage to a huge roar from the Denver crowd. As she does, however, she is ambushed from behind and attacked by The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane, as well as their current Women’s WarGames teammates for WWE Survivor Series, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. They all brawl with the opposing team. The now former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch emerges out of nowhere, and begins fighting alongside the Asuka, Sane, Jax and Legend team, beating down the opposition, with “The Man” primarily focusing on beating down her foe AJ Lee, as well as Ripley. The show ends. Thanks for joining us!

