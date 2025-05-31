The competitor field for the annual Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match is filling up quick.

During the May 30, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee, the fifth of six scheduled participants for Women’s Money In The Bank officially secured their spot.

In one of the final two open spots remaining heading into the 5/30 blue brand show, Naomi vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax took place. When all was said-and-done, it was Naomi who rolled Jax up after Jax hit a double-Annihilator for the victory.

With the win, Naomi joins Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley and Giulia as confirmed wrestlers scheduled for the 2025 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Only one spot remains.

WWE Money In The Bank is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.