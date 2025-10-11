Make it five!

A fifth WWE developmental wrestler has confirmed their departure from the company themselves today alone, with Jamar Hampton being the latest to jump on social media to confirm the unfortunate news.

Jamar Hampton signed with WWE in 2024 and competed on WWE LFG, as well as in matches on WWE EVOLVE. His last in-ring appearance came back in August.

Hampton took to X today to confirm the news of his WWE departure, sharing a brief statement via his official social media account.

“Today I have officially been released from the WWE,” he wrote. “I never wished to be a pro wrestler growing up, but I’m grateful I got the opportunity to try!”

He continued, “I’ve always been a lowkey out the way type of person, but wrestling forced me to grow and step to the center of attention. Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to keep going! belief in me kept me going when I didn’t believe in myself. This is the end of my wrestling career, I’ll leave it to the professionals now! Wishing success for everyone at the PC! Love (P.S. My hip has healed & I’m off crutches now).”

The news of Jamar Hampton’s WWE release comes as the latest in a string of multiple WWE releases today alone, as well as a couple that were announced by talent less than 24 hours ago on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, WWE I.D. Women’s Champion Kylie Rae announced her departure from WWE, while fellow WWE I.D. title challenger Zayda Steel also confirmed her own release from the company.

Earlier today, prior to the news of Jamar Hampton’s WWE release surfacing, multiple additional WWE developmental talents, including WWE EVOLVE Manager Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i of the famous Samoan wrestling dynasty, Drake Knox, who also works as Drake Starks, and WWE I.D. prospect Zara Zakher.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding more potential WWE releases continue to surface.