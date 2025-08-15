Linda Hogan allegedly became violent at the funeral of her late ex-husband, Hulk Hogan, according to Missy Beefcake, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

Addressing the situation on Instagram, Missy denied reports that she was ejected from the service and shared her side of the story. She wrote,

“Was NOT thrown out. Linda attacked Brutus and put her hand in my face… She was yelling for security… When security got to us they said, ‘Take your seat, it’s okay,’ ‘We will handle Linda.’”

Her comments contradict the account of fellow attendee B. Brian Blair, who told WrestleBinge that Missy was removed after directing foul language toward Linda. Blair stated,

“I was standing next to Linda and I hear the C-word, and I look up and it’s Brutus’s wife, Missy. Yeah. And Linda called security ’cause she called Linda that and then denied it, and I heard it. So they got thrown out.”

Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 from a heart attack, prompting WWE and other promotions to honor the two-time WWE Hall of Famer with on-air tributes.

Pwinsider Elite is reporting that Liv Morgan was scheduled for a medical evaluation this week, with internal hopes still set on a return at the start of 2026 — a timeline that has long been viewed as the optimistic target.

Microman, La Hiedra, La Parka, Faby Apache, Nino Hamburguesa, Mesias, and Lady Flammer have signed WWE contracts as part of the AAA acquisition. Fightful Español’s Luis noted that Microman — a consistent top merch seller during his MLW run — was already being merchandised yesterday, along with Pimpinela Escarlata.

There was also a report of Tony Atlas being booed after honoring Hulk Hogan at a Limitless Wrestling event last week. Sources say Atlas left frustrated and confused about the reaction.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s recent WWE departure has sparked debate over whether it’s a genuine exit or a storyline.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the prevailing belief is that the split is legitimate. However, some within the industry still suspect it could be a work, noting the high appearance fees the duo are charging for independent bookings. One source within the independent wrestling world noted the high fees and openly questioned whether the couple’s WWE departure is legitimate, suggesting it could be a “work” designed to blur the lines between reality and storyline.

Adding to the speculation, WWE continues to sell Kross’ merchandise at full price — something they rarely do after a genuine release. Sources within the company reportedly believe that Kross and Scarlett will eventually return, whether this is a real contract dispute or an angle.

Meltzer highlighted WWE’s history of keeping certain storylines tightly under wraps, citing Seth Rollins’ recent injury angle as an example where only a few were in the know. He questioned aspects of the situation, noting that the company had consistently presented Kross and Scarlett as high-profile, mysterious acts — making it odd for WWE to offer them a poor deal or no offer for Scarlett at all.

One potential wrinkle in a return, Meltzer suggested, is Kross’ decision to publicly voice grievances on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, as such public remarks can strain negotiations. Still, if the exit is part of a storyline, selling their own merchandise and working select independent dates would be exactly the kind of moves that could make the angle feel authentic.