Fight Network’s “Diary” series returned for season two on Monday night with a look at Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander.

You can see Alexander’s full Director’s Cut episode below. The 64-minute version features an extra 18 minutes of unseen footage.

Season two of “Diary” will feature 10 all-new profiles on top stars of Impact and and Invicta Fighting Championships. New episodes air on Monday at 9pm ET, while the online versions will be added to the Impact and Invicta YouTube channels each Tuesday at 12pm ET.

The Alexander special counted as two episodes. The remaining thirty-minute “Diary” season two episodes will feature Jordynne Grace (March 6), Gisele Shaw (March 13), Bhupinder Gujjar (April 3), Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel (April 10), and Rosemary (April 24), plus Invicta FC stars Jessica Delboni (March 20), Karina Rodriguez (March 27), and Kay Hansen (April 17).

Fight Network noted in their announcement, “Diary puts the spotlight on the larger-than-life athletes of the combat sports realm, providing viewers with a rare and intimate glimpse of the people behind the personas and examining what drives them to greatness—both in and out of the cage and the squared-circle. Season two serves up 10 all-new half-hour episodes, following along with some of the biggest names from the iconic IMPACT Wrestling promotion and the trailblazers from the groundbreaking, all-female MMA organization Invicta FC, as they candidly discuss their greatest trials and triumphs while preparing for the biggest moments of their lives and careers.”

Anthem Sports & Entertainment is the parent company to The Fight Network and both promotions. Anthem’s Vice President of Content Chad Midgley added, “Few series capture the humanity behind the athletes quite like Diary does. We are proud to present 10 more all-new profiles, packed with rare insight into these talented combat sports stars, in this upcoming season.”

Below is the full Director’s Cut episode on Alexander:

