The Fight Pit II bout between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa has been confirmed for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match was originally announced for last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special but WWE did a minor injury angle with Thatcher so they could delay it until next week, likely due to timing or logistics issues.

Tonight’s NXT episode featured Wade Barrett hosting a sitdown between Thatcher and Ciampa to promote next week’s match. Thatcher said last week he was injured, but now he’s good and ready to go. Ciampa later warned that he is going to take every single liberty he wants to next week, and Thatcher begged him to, adding that this won’t be like their match at the “Takeover: WarGames” event because he’s a different animal inside the Fight Pit. Thatcher went on and said Ciampa looks like a man who is still questioning if he’s still got it. Ciampa fired back and said Thatcher has no idea what kind of man he is, but he will get his answer next week.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT episode. Below is a clip from tonight’s segment, along with Triple H’s tweet:

The FIGHT PIT is home to Timothy Thatcher and brand new territory for @NXTCiampa. The fight is ON next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/DQtUHKonun — WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2021

