A new creative chapter is on the way for a fan-favorite wrestling-inspired film, with a stage adaptation now in development.

“The Rock” and Stephen Merchant are teaming up once again, this time to reimagine Fighting With My Family as a stage musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2019 film centered on the life story of WWE Superstar Paige and her journey to the main roster.

Merchant explained the theatrical vision behind the project, drawing parallels between wrestling and stage performance.

“A young woman from the ‘chorus line’ fighting to get her big break, surrounded by theatrical, larger-than-life characters and huge sweeping emotions,” Merchant said. “I approached each wrestling match like it was a different dance number, building to a big show-stopping finale. Seeing the film reimagined for the stage feels like the natural next step.”

The Rock also expressed strong enthusiasm for the adaptation and its transition into musical form.

“Fighting With My Family is exceptionally well-suited for the stage,” The Rock stated. “It’s packed with personal emotion expressed through the dynamic world of wrestling, which has always been about storytelling and connecting with a live audience. Working with Stephen Merchant on the film was a truly special experience, and his brilliant work deserves this new act. As it comes to life musically, I have no doubt it will be an absolute blast for theater-goers.”