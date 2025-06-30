Tom Lawlor recently shared a difficult health update that may mark a turning point in his wrestling career.

“Unfortunately, it sounds as if I’m heading towards what I’ve been told I need to have done is have a hip replacement on my left hip and some sort of spinal surgery,” Lawlor stated. “The L5, S1, vertebrae in my back, down at the bottom, I have herniated the disc. There’s no disc there anymore, and the spinal column, that portion is out of place and is pinching a nerve in my back.”

This nerve damage has caused significant complications. “That is why I’ve lost a lot of feeling in my left leg,” he explained. “Some size, the leg’s atrophied, and… really, I have a hard time walking now.”

The former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion now finds himself facing a long and uncertain road ahead. “I don’t know how long I’m going to be on the shelf. I don’t know if I’ll ever wrestle again,” he admitted. “You know, it really depends on what the neurosurgeon says. And I’m going to get a few different… opinions from doctors.”

While the physical prognosis is daunting, Lawlor remains mentally resilient. “Physically, I’m doing awful,” he said candidly. “But you know, mentally, emotionally, I’m fine.”

As fans await further updates, Lawlor’s openness offers a glimpse into the toll that years in the ring can take, and the strength it takes to face that reality head-on. Lawlor has long been a cornerstone of the independent wrestling circuit, making his mark in promotions such as Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As he faces the biggest battle of his career outside the ring, the wrestling world now watches with hope and support for his recovery, wherever the road may lead next.