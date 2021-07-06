Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is set to compete in the Battle Riot III matchup, which takes place on July 10th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated list of competitors for the bout, can be found below.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor will compete in MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets are unavailable for this event as it has sold out.

The first-ever Battle Riot winner looks to become the first-ever two-time Riot winner as Lawlor has officially entered the 40-wrestler extravaganza.

Lawlor, who won the 2020 Opera Cup, the World Heavyweight Championship and the 2018 Battle Riot, is the only man to have won MLW’s prestigious grand slam.

Now, Lawlor looks to capture a title shot. All he has to do is outlast, out smart and outfight 39 other men.

Will he be successful? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Tom Lawlor

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

Richard Holliday

TJP

Davey Richards

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Aramis

Arez

King Mo

Kevin Ku

Josef Samael

Simon Gotch

Ikuro Kwon

Savio Vega

Daivari

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Bu Ku Dao

Alex Kane

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Kit Osbourne

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.