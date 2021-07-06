Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is set to compete in the Battle Riot III matchup, which takes place on July 10th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated list of competitors for the bout, can be found below.
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor will compete in MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
Tickets are unavailable for this event as it has sold out.
The first-ever Battle Riot winner looks to become the first-ever two-time Riot winner as Lawlor has officially entered the 40-wrestler extravaganza.
Lawlor, who won the 2020 Opera Cup, the World Heavyweight Championship and the 2018 Battle Riot, is the only man to have won MLW’s prestigious grand slam.
Now, Lawlor looks to capture a title shot. All he has to do is outlast, out smart and outfight 39 other men.
Will he be successful? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!
CARD
MAIN EVENT
40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:
Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Tom Lawlor
Ross Von Erich
Marshall Von Erich
Richard Holliday
TJP
Davey Richards
Myron Reed
Calvin Tankman
Gino Medina
Aramis
Arez
King Mo
Kevin Ku
Josef Samael
Simon Gotch
Ikuro Kwon
Savio Vega
Daivari
EJ Nduka
Lee Moriarty
Bu Ku Dao
Alex Kane
Gringo Loco
Zenshi
Kit Osbourne
Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes
Bunkhouse Brawl
Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy
Davey Richards vs. TJP
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT
A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.