The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Full Gear will be headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Our live coverage will begin at 7pm ET with The Buy-In pre-show. Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on the pay-per-view, and be sure to join us then for live coverage.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

AEW World Title Match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Winner earns a future AEW World Title shot.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Minneapolis Street Fight

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

MJF vs. Darby Allin

PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

The Buy-In Pre-Show Match

Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose

