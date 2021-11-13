The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Full Gear will be headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Our live coverage will begin at 7pm ET with The Buy-In pre-show. Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on the pay-per-view, and be sure to join us then for live coverage.
Below is the current line-up for tonight:
AEW World Title Match
“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Bryan Danielson vs. Miro
Winner earns a future AEW World Title shot.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Minneapolis Street Fight
Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert
CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
MJF vs. Darby Allin
PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo
The Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose
