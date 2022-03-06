Tonight AEW invades the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Florida with their Revolution pay-per-view, which features 12 total matches including the Buy-In pre-show. Our coverage of the event begins at 7pm EST, with the main card set to begin at 8pm EST.

THE FULL FINAL CARD FOR TONIGHT’S EVENT:

-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

-TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

-Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

-Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

-Leyla Hirsh vs. Kris Statlander Buy-In

-Hook vs. QT Marshall Buy-In

-House of Black vs. Death Triangle Buy-In