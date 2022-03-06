Tonight AEW invades the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Florida with their Revolution pay-per-view, which features 12 total matches including the Buy-In pre-show. Our coverage of the event begins at 7pm EST, with the main card set to begin at 8pm EST.
THE FULL FINAL CARD FOR TONIGHT’S EVENT:
-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks
-TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti
-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF
-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
-Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
-Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara
-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage
-Leyla Hirsh vs. Kris Statlander Buy-In
-Hook vs. QT Marshall Buy-In
-House of Black vs. Death Triangle Buy-In