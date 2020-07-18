 Final Card and Coverage Reminder For Tonight's IMPACT Slammiversary Pay Per View

Below is the final card for tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view, which begins at 8pm EST and is available on FITE TV and traditional PPV options.

-Trey versus Ace Austin versus Eddie Edwards versus Unknown for the IMPACT World championship

-Moose versus Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match for the TNA World championship

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts championship

-Willie Mack versus Chris Bey for the X-Division championship

-Ken Shamrock/Sami Callihan versus The North for the IMPACT tag team championship

-The Rascalz versus Mystery Opponents

-Kiera Hogan versus Kmber Lee versus Alisha Edwards versus Kylie Rae versus Madison Rayne versus Nevaeh versus Rosemary versus Susie versus Taya Valkyrie versus Tasha Steelz in a gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender

