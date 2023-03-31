The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Supercard of Honor will begin at 7pm ET via the Bleacher Report App and pay-per-view. Fans in Canada and international viewers can purchase the show through B/R, FITE and YouTube. B/R is selling the stream for $39.99.

Tonight’s pay-per-view will be headlined by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against Eddie Kingston. New ROH World Tag Team Champions will also be crowned, and every other ROH title will be on the line. The AAA Mega Title will also be up for grabs as El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Komander.

ROH has announced the following card for tonight:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Athena (c)

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.