AAA will hold its Triplemania Tijuana event tonight that will air live on FITE TV at 9 p.m. EST.

AEW’s Matt Hardy and more are in action. Here is the card:

La Hiedra vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Flammer vs. Chik Tormenta vs. Sexy Star II vs. Reina Dorada vs. Lady Shani vs. TBA in an eight-woman elimination cage match (final two competitors to have mask vs. mask match later in the show)

Copa TripleMania (13 participants TBA)

Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido vs. Fenix vs HIjo del Vikingo for the AAA World Cruiserweight and Latin American titles

Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr. in a Ruleta de la Muerte semi final match

Mask vs. Mask match between the final two competitors in the eight-woman cage match

Villano IV vs. Psycho Clown in a Ruleta de la Muerte semi final match

Matt Hardy and a mystery partner vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico