AAA will hold its TripleMania XXIX event on Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico at 7 pm ET.

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega will defend the title against Andrade El Idolo, which marks the first-ever singles encounter between them. Here is the card:

Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpion in a mask vs. hair match

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade el Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Faby Apache for both the AAA Reina de Reinas and Impact Knockouts titles

Pagano, Chessman, and Murder Clown vs. Puma King and two mystery tag team partners

Lucha Brothers vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid vs. Taurus & a mystery partner for the AAA Tag Team titles

Copa Bardahl (Drago, Mr. Iguana, and Mamba announced)

Marvel Lucha Libre exhibition