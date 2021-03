Below is the final card for Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show, which will air on PPV, as well as FITE TV. The show is being held from Baltimore and will take place in front of zero fans due to COVID-19 precautions.

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

KENNY KING (DEFENDING THE TITLE FOR DRAGON LEE) vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. DAK DRAPER

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH CHAMPIONS LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE’S KENNY KING & BESTIA DEL RING (SUBSTITUTING FOR DRAGON LEE) vs. THE FOUNDATION’S TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS

DALTON CASTLE vs. JOSH WOODS (w/SILAS YOUNG)

MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON

AIRING ON HOUR ONE:

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH

DANHAUSEN vs. ELI ISOM vs. BRIAN JOHNSON vs. LSG