New Japan Pro Wrestling’g biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16, is finally upon us. For the first time in history the event will take place over the course of three nights, with the final night pitting NJPW talent against NOAH talent.

Check out the full final card for night one (January 4th) from the Tokyo Dome below.

-Kazuchika Okada versus Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship

-Hiromu Takahashi versus El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship

-Zack Sabre Jr./Taichi versus Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI for the IWGP tag team championship

-Tomohiro Ishii versus EVIl for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Katsuyori Shibata versus mystery opponent Catch Wrestling Rules

-Tetsuya Naito/SANADA/BUSHI versus Jeff Cobb/Great O-Khan/Will Ospreay

-Hiroshi Tanahahsi/Rocky Romero/Ryusuke Taguchi versus El Phantasmo/Taji Ishimori/KENTA

-YOH versus SHO

-KOPW 2022 New Japan Ranbo kickoff match