NJPW will hold its Resurgence event on Saturday night from The Torch at La Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on NJPW World and FITE TV at 11 pm ET.
The main event will be NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay.Here is the card:
NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay
IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Jon Moxley & a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson
Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors & Ren Narita
Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin
Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight vs. Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura
Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo