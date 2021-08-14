NJPW will hold its Resurgence event on Saturday night from The Torch at La Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on NJPW World and FITE TV at 11 pm ET.

The main event will be NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay.Here is the card:

NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay

IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Jon Moxley & a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson

Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors & Ren Narita

Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight vs. Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura

Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo