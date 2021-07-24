Starting at 3am EST/12am PST New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their Wrestle Grand Slam pay per view from the historic Tokyo Dome, an event that features four major title matches including Shingo Takagi defending the IWGP World Title in the show’s main event. The final card can be found below.

IWGP World Heavyweight title: Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi

IWGP Tag Team titles: Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Junior Heavyweight title: El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles

IWGP Junior Tag Team titles: Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

New Japan Ranbo battle royal for the KOPW 2021 trophy with handcuffs