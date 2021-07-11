Below is the final card for Sunday’s ROH Best in the World, which will air on PPV, as well as FITE TV. The show is being held from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship.

-Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Brody King vs. Jay Lethal.

-EC3 vs. Flip Gordon.

ROH Tag Team Champions The Foundation (Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) defend against Violence Unlimited (Homicide & Chris Dickinson)

-Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing match.

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson

Airing for Free During Hour One:

*PCO and Danhausen vs.The Bouncers.

*Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus.

*Matt Taven will host a Trending With Taven segment.