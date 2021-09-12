Below is the final card for Sunday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor, which will air on PPV, as well as FITE TV. The show is being held from Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.

ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Brody King vs. EC3 – Elimination Match.

ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Final: Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize.

ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods.

ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions vs. La Faccion Ingoblernable.

The OGK vs. The Briscoes.

Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust.

Violence Unlimited’s Tony Deppen & Homicide & Chris Dickinson vs. LSG & Lee Moriarty & John Walters.

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom.

Free in Hour One – Honor Rumble featuring Danhausen, The Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young and five more competitors to be named.