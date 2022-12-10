Remember to join us for live coverage of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view later today at 3pm ET.

Final Battle will air live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, beginning at 3pm ET with the free Zero Hour Pre-show, which will air on YouTube and the Bleacher Report app. The main show will then air at 4pm ET via the BR App.

Below is the current card for ROH Final Battle:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho [c]

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia [c]

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez [c]

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe [c]

Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe) vs. AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) [c]

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate, Brent Tate) [c]

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, JD Griffey)

La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico) vs. Blake Christian and AR Fox

Zero Hour Pre-show

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb

Zero Hour Pre-show

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

Zero Hour Pre-show

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin)

Zero Hour Pre-show

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) vs. The Shinobi Shadow Squad (World Famous Cheeseburger, Eli Isom)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Final Battle and remember to join us later on for full coverage at 3pm ET.

