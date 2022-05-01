NJPW holds its Wrestling Dontaku event from Fukuoka’s Paypay Dome on Sunday morning. The show will air on NJPW World. Here is the final card for the event:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight title

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the vacant IWGP United States title

El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title

EVIL vs. Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight title

Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens for the IWGP Tag Team titles

Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles

Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH

Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, and ? vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taka Michinok