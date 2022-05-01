NJPW holds its Wrestling Dontaku event from Fukuoka’s Paypay Dome on Sunday morning. The show will air on NJPW World. Here is the final card for the event:
Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight title
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the vacant IWGP United States title
El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title
EVIL vs. Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight title
Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens for the IWGP Tag Team titles
Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles
Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH
Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, and ? vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taka Michinok