The NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view is scheduled to air tonight at 7:20pm ET from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. It will air live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary, and will then air at a later date on NJPW Strong.

Resurgence will feature a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. AEW’s Willow Nightingale will face Momo Kohgo, and Mercedes Moné will face CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer. The winners of those matches will then lock up in the main event, and the winner will win the title.

Resurgence will also see KENTA get his rematch for the NJPW Openweight Title from Hikuleo. KENTA became the third-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Champion by ending Rosser’s 238-day reign at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18. Hikuleo then won the title from KENTA at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3.

Below is the announced card for tonight:

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

KENTA vs. Hikuleo (c)

IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament

Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner will face Lance Archer in the finals at NJPW Dominion on June 4 with the winner challenging champion Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 25.

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Mercedes Moné

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match

Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion

Stephanie Vaquer or Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Kohgo or Willow Nightingale

Street Fight

Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) and Umino Shota vs. Chaos (Rocky Romero, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii)

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Barbaro Cavernario and Virus

Pre-show Match

Bateman vs. The DKC

Pre-show Match

Christopher Daniels vs. Alex Coughlin

