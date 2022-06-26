Today is AEW & NJPW present the highly anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which takes place from the United Center in Chicago Illinois and features top stars from both rosters clashing it out in a number of marquee matchups. Wrestling Headlines will be providing you with play-by-play coverage starting for the Buy-In at 7:30 EST/4:30 PST prior to the main card starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Below is the full final card for Forbidden Door.

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors (replacing the injured Tomohiro Ishii)

Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, & Shingo Takagi

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr vs. TBA (mystery opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Team NJPW Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

The Buy-In Pre-show

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi