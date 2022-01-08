The first-ever AEW Battle of The Belts event will air tonight at 8pm ET on TNT.

The one-hour special event will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The local start time is 7pm ET, but the show is scheduled to begin airing on TNT at 8pm.

As noted, AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes was pulled from tonight’s show due to a medical issue, believed to be related to COVID-19. Rhodes’ match against Sammy Guevara was changed to a match for the Interim AEW TNT Title, between Guevara and Dustin Rhodes. There is no word on when Cody will face the Interim TNT Champion, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Riho vs. Britt Baker (c)

Interim AEW TNT Title Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

FTW Title Match

Matt Sydal vs. Ricky Starks (c)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts event and be sure to join us later on for full coverage.

