Tonight AEW invades Daily Place for their Revolution pay per view, which will feature the promotion’s first ever exploding barbed wire deathmatch in the main event. Check out the final full card below, and don’t forget to join us for our play-by-play coverage beginning at 7pm EST for the Buy In preshow.

FINAL REVOLUTION CARD:

-Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire match for the AEW championship

-The Young Bucks versus Chris Jericho/MJF for the AEW tag team championship

-Hikaru Shida versus Ryo Mizunami for the AEW women’s championship

-Sting/Darby Allin versus Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) Street Fight

-Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

-Matt Hardy versus Adam “Hangman” Page

-Tag Team Casino Royale

-Miro/Kib Sabian versus Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor

-Thunder Rosa/Riho versus Britt Baker/Reba