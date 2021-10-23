Below is the full final card for this evening’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view, which takes place from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas Nevada. Follow along with our live play-by-play coverage beginning at 9pm EST for the pre-show.

-Christian Cage versus Josh Alexander for the IMPACT world title

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Mickie James for the IMPACT Knockouts title

-Trey Miguel versus Steve Maclin versus El Phantasmo for the X-Division title

-The Good Brothers versus FinJuice versus Bullet Club for the IMPACT tag titles

-Decay versus The IInspiration for the IMPACT Knockout tag titles

-Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

-Heath and a Mystery Opponent versus Violence By Design

-John Skyler versus Crazzy Steve versus Fallah Bahh versus Jordynne Grace versus Madison Rayne verus Chelsea Green for the IMPACT Digital Media title