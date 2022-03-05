Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place tonight from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.
Remember to join us tonight for live Sacrifice coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show on YouTube. The main card will then begin at 8pm.
Below is the final card for tonight’s Sacrifice event:
Impact World Title Match
Heath vs. Moose (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)
Impact X Division Title Match
Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match
The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)
Champ Champ Open Challenge
Deonna Purrazzo defends the ROH Women’s World Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title
Jay White vs. Alex Shelley
PCO vs. Jonah
Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards
Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match
Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match
Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw
