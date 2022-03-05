Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place tonight from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Remember to join us tonight for live Sacrifice coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show on YouTube. The main card will then begin at 8pm.

Below is the final card for tonight’s Sacrifice event:

Impact World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Champ Champ Open Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends the ROH Women’s World Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. Jonah

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

