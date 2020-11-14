Below is the final card for this evening’s IMPACT Turning Point special, which will air on the Impact-Plus app, as well as FITE TV. The show takes place from Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee, and will take place in front of zero fans due to COVID-19 precautions.

-Sami Callihan versus Rich Swann for the IMPACT world championship

-Su Yung versus Deonna Purrazzo in a NO-DQ match for the Knockouts championship

-The North versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship

-Rohit Raju holds a “Defeat Rohit” open challenge for the X-Division championship

-James Storm/Chris Sabin versus Team XXXL

-Jordynne Grace/Tenille Dashwood versus Taya Valkyrie/Rosemary

-Moose versus Willie Mack

-Bryan Myers versus Swoggle

-Eddie Edwards versus Daivari