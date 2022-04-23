The 2022 Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. The thirty-minute Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will air on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET, and then the main card will begin at 8pm ET on pay-per-view and Impact Plus.

We will have full coverage of Rebellion later tonight, on a slight delay. Stay tuned to the site throughout the day for updates on the show.

Below is the current Rebellion card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

3 teams TBA vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

