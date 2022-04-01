MLW is in Dallas, TX at Gilley’s on Friday night for an event that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Azteca Underground. Here is the final card:

*Azteca Apocalypto: LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

*Mexican Strap Match: Aramis vs. Gino Medina.

*The Von Erichs & MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout & King Muertes & Mads Krugger.

*Bandido vs. Flamita.

*Trios Match: Mini Abismo Negro & Arez & mystery luchador vs. El Dragon & Microman & Aerostar.

*Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross.

*Holidead vs. the debuting Chik Tormenta.

*nZo vs. KC Navarro.

Los Parks vs EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman