Tonight Major League Wrestling returns to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for their Battle Riot III taping, which will feature several matchups including the Battle Riot elimination contest, where the winner receives a future opportunity at world champion, Jacob Fatu. Check out the card below.

-Davey Richards versus TJP

-Richard Holliday versus King Muertes Anything Goes for the Caribbean Championship

-Appearances from MLW Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu, Middleweight champion Myron Reed, and Cesar Duran.

-BATTLE RIOT III: MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone, King Muertes, Richard Holliday, Zenshi, Arez, Lee Moriarty, Kevin Ku, TJP, Gringo Loco, Mads Krügger, Myron Reed, Gino, Savio Vega, Calvin Tankman, EJ Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, King Mo, Bu Ku Dao, & Alex Kane, Davey Richards, Daivari, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, Simon Gotch, Kit Osbourne, Aramis, and more.

MLW recently announced that Battle Riot III will air for free on beIN Sports on July 24th.