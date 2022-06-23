MLW is in Queens, NY on Thursday night for an event titled Battle Riot IV that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)
First time ever!
Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1
Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Matt Cross
National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards
World Middleweight Championship 4-way:
Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.
Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Davey Richards
Mads Krugger
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Micromanage
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Savio Vega
La Estrella (Dragon Gate)
Richard Holliday
Myron Reed
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Warhorse
Little Guido
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Ken Broadway
Los Maximos