MLW is in Queens, NY on Thursday night for an event titled Battle Riot IV that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

First time ever!

Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1

Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Matt Cross

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Micromanage

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Myron Reed

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Warhorse

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Ken Broadway

Los Maximos