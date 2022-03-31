MLW is in Dallas, TX at Gilley’s on Thursday night for an event titled that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

*MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout.

*MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. Arez & Gino Medina.

*Ross and Marshall Von Erich vs. 5150 with Konnan and Julius Smokes.

*Also advertised for the event are Davey Richards, Cesar Duran, Matt Cross, Jacob Fatu, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas), MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Mads Krugger, Aramis, KC Navarro and more.