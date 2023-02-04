MLW is in Philadelphia on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. TBA

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz

Hardocre Match: Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event

B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo

Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella