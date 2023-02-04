MLW is in Philadelphia on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:
World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu
Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards
Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. TBA
John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack
No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz
Hardocre Match: Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders
World Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious
Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event
B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo
Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella