MLW is in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

–Stairway to Hell–

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

–Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

–Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

TJP vs. Myron Reed

4-Way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

—-Mixed Trios Match—-

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

World Tag Team Championship

5150 (champions) vs. EJ Nduka & ???

Middleweight Division:

Ikuro Kwon vs. “Cashflow” Ken Broadway

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

PRE-SHOW MEET & GREET FEATURING:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat