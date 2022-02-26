MLW is in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards
–Stairway to Hell–
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Killer Kross arrives in MLW
Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton
–Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!
–Grudge Match!
nZo vs. KC Navarro
TJP vs. Myron Reed
4-Way for National Openweight Championship
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
—-Mixed Trios Match—-
Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro
World Tag Team Championship
5150 (champions) vs. EJ Nduka & ???
Middleweight Division:
Ikuro Kwon vs. “Cashflow” Ken Broadway
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Cesar Duran
Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout
PRE-SHOW MEET & GREET FEATURING:
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat