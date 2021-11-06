Tonight Major League Wrestling invades the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania with their War Chamber event, which will also be a television taping for their weekly episodic, Fusion.
MLW has since announced that the multi-man ladder match to crown a new National Openweight champion will open today’s show. Check out their press release, as well as a final card for the event below.
MLW.com has learned that tonight’s Philly card will kick off with the vacant National Openweight Championship being decided in a ladder match!
The championship bout is set to begin at approximately 6:50pm, so make sure to be there and ready to see history in the making as Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Kane and a mystery wild card all battle for the right to be the next National Champ!
WAR CHAMBER MATCH:
Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? & ???
vs. CONTRA UNIT
Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???
Philly Street Fight for World Tag Team Championship
Los Parks vs. 5150
OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS
TJP vs. Calvin Tankman
LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide
nZo vs. Matt Cross
Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)
Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!
Aramis vs. Arez
Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs
OPERA CUP FINALS
Warhorse vs. KC Navarro
The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin