Below is the final card for tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley event, which takes place from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose California, and features an IWGP NEVER Openweight championship matchup in the main event.

-Jay White versus Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Kazuchika Okada versus Buddy Matthews

-Juice Robinson versus Moose

-Ren Narita versus Will Ospreay

-Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks versus Jeff Cobb/TJP

-Team Fred versus Team Filthy Tag Bout

-Violence Unlimited versus Stray God Army

-Yuya Uemura versus Josh Alexander

-Bull Club versus LA Dojo