NJPW is in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arenaon Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Capital Collision that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

-Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NJPW STRONG Openweight championship

-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemera

-Tony Deppen vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, & The DKC vs. Team Filthy

-Brody King vs. Jake Something

-Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall

-David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

-Tomohiro Ishii/Rocky Romero/Chuck Taylor/Ren Narita/Mascara Dorada vs. Good Brothers/Hikuelo/Juice Robinson/Jay White

-Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari