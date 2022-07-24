NJPW is in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW High Alert that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

No DQ match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley

FTR & Alex Zayne vs. Aussie Open & TJP

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against Big Damo

MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards defends against Rocky Romero

Shota Umino, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight & The DKC