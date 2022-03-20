NJPW is in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday night for an event titled Strong Style Evolved that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:
Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor defends against Clark Connors
Finjuice vs. Shane Haste & JONAH
Karl Fredericks vs. Josh Alexander
Ren Narita vs. Jay Lethal
Blake Christian vs. SW3RVE
Mascara Dorada vs. TJP
Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia vs. Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston
Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura
Black Tiger & JR Kratos vs. Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta
John Skyler vs Big Damo
Andy Brown vs. Hikuleo
Kevin Knight vs. The DKC