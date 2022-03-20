NJPW is in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday night for an event titled Strong Style Evolved that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor defends against Clark Connors

Finjuice vs. Shane Haste & JONAH

Karl Fredericks vs. Josh Alexander

Ren Narita vs. Jay Lethal

Blake Christian vs. SW3RVE

Mascara Dorada vs. TJP

Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia vs. Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston

Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura

Black Tiger & JR Kratos vs. Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta

John Skyler vs Big Damo

Andy Brown vs. Hikuleo

Kevin Knight vs. The DKC