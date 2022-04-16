NJPW holds its Windy City Riot event in Chicago IL at the Odeum Expo Center tonight. The show will air on FITE TV at 8pm EST. Here is the final card for the event:

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

Jay White Open Challenge

Team Rosser (Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin & Josh Alexander) vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos & Black Tiger)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Good Brothers, Hikuleo, Chris Bey El Phantasmo, and Scott Norton) vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb,TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher)

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Yuji Nagata

Chicago Street Fight: TMDK & Bad Dude Tito vs. FinJuice & Brody King

The Factory vs. LA Dojo

CHAOS vs. LA Dojo