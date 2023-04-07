NWA will be presenting its 312 pay-per-view later this evening from StudioONE in Highland Park Illinois, an event that will stream on FITE and see top stars in action including Tyrus, EC3, Kamille, Chris Adonis, and more. Check out the final card below.

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

EC3 vs. Cyon (c)

NWA Tag Team Title Match

Magnum Muscle vs. La Rebelión (c)

NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title Match

Joe Alonzo vs. Kerry Morton (c)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Pretty Empowered vs. Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match

Kenzie Paige vs. Max The Imapler

NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match

SVGS vs. Country Gentleman (c)

Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Daisy Kill & Talos

Natalia Markova vs. Labrava Escobar

Thom Latimer vs. Bully Ray

J.R. Kratos vs. Yabo The Clown

Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the NWA National Title

Hair vs. Mask Strap Match (Pre-Show)

Sal the Pal vs. Gaagz the Gymp